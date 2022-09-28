Luxvite Naturals CBD Salve supports your muscles and joints with an easy to apply format. A balanced combination of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, beeswax and aromatic essential oils helps support skin health.



At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!