Each Luxvite Naturals CBD Softgel is made using our water soluble nanoemulsion technology, shown to increase bioavailability up to 200% over an oil-based CBD product.



At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!