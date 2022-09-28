Luxvite Naturals CBD Softgels with Curcumin support healthy joints with our specially formulated CBD. Each convenient pill combines our water-soluble nanoemulsion technology with curcumin while combining the other benefits of CBD.



At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!