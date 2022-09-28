Luxvite Naturals CBD Softgels with Melatonin support relaxation and healthy sleep. Each convenient easy to swallow softgel combines our proprietary water soluble nanoemulsion technology with melatonin.



At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!