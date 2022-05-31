Moon Cookies is a twice deep GSC x GSC cross that is certain to moon rock you! This intergalactic herb’s stinky-sweet terpene profile is a complex melange of dough, earth, and green forest. The effects are those of classic Girl Scout Cookies, and the buds are resinous rocks that are hard and dense. Enjoy Moon Cookies into the afternoon as the physical effects of this strain can get heavier and more sedative with continued consumption. But in good measure, Moon Cookies offers a bright cerebral buzz that can improve mood while its physical effects mute minor physical discomfort, nausea, and stress.