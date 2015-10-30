About this strain
Purple Cow is a sativa cannabis strain bred from parents Flo and Dairy Queen. She primarily inherits sativa qualities, passing on uplifting cerebral effects to the consumer. Creative minds will appreciate the extra spark provided by Purple Cow’s dreamy, invigorating euphoria, and her sweet, sour mango aroma has something to offer flavor connoisseurs as well. Purple Cow buds explode with chunky, resin-packed calyxes which can take on a slight purple hue at the end of her maturation cycle.
Purple Cow effects
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
