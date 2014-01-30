This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
624
Find Flo nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Flo nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Products with Flo
Hang tight. We're looking for Flo nearby.