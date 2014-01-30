ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 624 reviews

Flo

aka DJ Short Flo

Flo

This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought. 

445 people reported 3445 effects
Happy 58%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 45%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Flo
First strain child
Purple Cow
child
Second strain child
Cello Sweet OG
child

