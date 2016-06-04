ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 190 reviews

Dairy Queen

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 190 reviews

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is a strain that truly lives up to its name with its unique cherry and cheese aroma—yes, those combine to make a good thing. Its flavor has a smoothness that many users describe as creamy, just like your favorite frozen dairy treat. This hybrid is great for day or night use as it provides relaxation without sedation. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this cross between Cheese and Space Queen seems to have up to three different phenotypes, so appearance can vary. In general, plants will be bushy and flower in 7-8 weeks. Dairy Queen’s unique aroma is very potent, so it may not be the best strain when discretion is required.

Effects

Show all

135 people reported 1220 effects
Happy 66%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 51%
Creative 37%
Stress 51%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 34%
Depression 34%
Headaches 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 13%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

190

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Dairy Queen
Strain child
Purple Cow
child

