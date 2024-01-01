  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Mad Mark Farms

Mad Mark Farms

We're gonna make you weed
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Mad Mark Farms products

11 products
Product image for Grape Ape
Flower
Grape Ape
by Mad Mark Farms
Product image for Amnesia
Flower
Amnesia
by Mad Mark Farms
Product image for Mad Cherry Cabernet Terp Chunks 1g
Solvent
Mad Cherry Cabernet Terp Chunks 1g
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 82.92%
CBD 0.13%
Product image for Mad Lime
Flower
Mad Lime
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemdawg Live Resin 1g
Resin
Chemdawg Live Resin 1g
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 84.96%
CBD 0.17%
Product image for Mad Mango
Flower
Mad Mango
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 28.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mad Lemon
Flower
Mad Lemon
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 22.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mad Sleepy
Flower
Mad Sleepy
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 22.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mad Lime Live Resin 1g
Resin
Mad Lime Live Resin 1g
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 85.61%
CBD 0.17%
Product image for Grape Pre-rolls 5-pack 5g
Pre-rolls
Grape Pre-rolls 5-pack 5g
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Express Live Resin 1g
Resin
Pineapple Express Live Resin 1g
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 82.8%
CBD 0.17%