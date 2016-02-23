Mad Mark Farms
Amnesia
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Amnesia's love is deep enough to allow you to forget about your troubles when you're together. Those creative juices just seem to flow when Amnesia saunters through the door of your mind. The energy she releases is euphoric and you cannot help but want to express yourself on a deeper level.
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
516 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!