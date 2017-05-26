About this product
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
35% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
