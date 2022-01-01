About this product
Madame Munchie's Royale Cup.... Two box pack of Award-winning, large French macaron cookies, with a taste like chocolate peanut butter cups, so familiar, but so Royale! Vive le 100mg Cup Royale!
With a whopping 50 mg of THC in every cookie, best to keep them in a freezer, not just a refrigerator.
Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer and allow to thaw to room temperature before serving. A convenient slicing chart is provided for dosage control.
Madame Munchie's Royale Cup pairs well with Fleur prerolls to help get the party started, and Choco Haze for keeping it going!
About this brand
Madame Munchie
Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sungrown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are bringing artisanal quality from our farm to your table.