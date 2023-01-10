About this product
Madame Munchie's Choco Haze is a jar filled to the brim with goodness and nutty cocoa butter (yes, like Nutella) to eat from the jar, or spread that goodness on anything from toast to pretzels, or for dipping Madame Munchie's Mini Macarons!
With 10 mg of THC per teaspoon, for a total of 100mg THC in every jar, it should be kept in the freezer and refrigerated after opening.
Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer, allow to thaw to room temperature and stir. Spread or dip as you prefer. Choco Haze pairs well with Mini-Mads for dipping, with Fleur to help get the party started, and with a Cookie Monster or Royale Cup to keep it going!
Madame Munchie
Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sungrown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are bringing artisanal quality from our farm to your table.
CCL18-0001480
CDPH-10002675
C11-0000110-LIC