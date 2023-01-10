Madame Munchie's Choco Haze is a jar filled to the brim with goodness and nutty cocoa butter (yes, like Nutella) to eat from the jar, or spread that goodness on anything from toast to pretzels, or for dipping Madame Munchie's Mini Macarons!



With 10 mg of THC per teaspoon, for a total of 100mg THC in every jar, it should be kept in the freezer and refrigerated after opening.



Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer, allow to thaw to room temperature and stir. Spread or dip as you prefer. Choco Haze pairs well with Mini-Mads for dipping, with Fleur to help get the party started, and with a Cookie Monster or Royale Cup to keep it going!