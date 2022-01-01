Delicious and beautiful! The pride of Madame Munchie ..."Cookie Monster" French macaron, a naturally gluten-free cookie. Each macaron is crafted by hand with our 50/50 hybrid cannabis butter which is lab-tested for consistency and accuracy.



This is Madame Munchie's "Cookie Monster!" An award-winning, large French Macaon cookie, with a taste like chocolate chips and oreos & dark chocolate "ganache" filling, a fete accompli! Vive le cookie monstre!



With a whopping 50 mg of THC, they should be kept in a freezer, not just a refrigerator.



Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer and allow to thaw to room temperature before serving. A convenient slicing chart is provided for dosage control.



Cookie Monster pairs well with Madame Munchie Coconut Oil for intimate massage, or baking your own DIY edibles, and always with Fleur to help get the party started!

