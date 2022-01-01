Madame Munchie's Dark Choco Mini Macs... 2 Dark Chocolate Almond dough bites (with Chocolate Marzipan filling).



With 20 mg of THC each for a total of 40mg THC in every sealed plastic tube, they are shelf-stable, no refrigeration required.



Serving suggestion: Keep them chilled in the refrigerator for a decadent, refreshing snack. Or melt them in warm milk for DIY hot chocolate.



Dark Choco Mini Macs pair well with Fleur to help get the party started!

