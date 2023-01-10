Madame Munchie's Divorce Cake... 2 award-winning, deluxe boxed, large French Macaron cookies, with a taste like vanilla bean and white chocolate "ganache" filling, a fete accompli dans votre bouche!



With a whopping 50 mg of THC each, for a total of 100mg THC in every high-quality box, keep them in a freezer, not just a refrigerator.



Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer and allow to thaw to room temperature before serving. A convenient slicing chart is provided for dosage control.



Divorce Cake pairs well with Coconut Oil for intimate massage, or baking as breakup therapy, and always with Fleur to help get the party started!

