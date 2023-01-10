About this product
Madame Munchie's Divorce Cake... 2 award-winning, deluxe boxed, large French Macaron cookies, with a taste like vanilla bean and white chocolate "ganache" filling, a fete accompli dans votre bouche!
With a whopping 50 mg of THC each, for a total of 100mg THC in every high-quality box, keep them in a freezer, not just a refrigerator.
Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer and allow to thaw to room temperature before serving. A convenient slicing chart is provided for dosage control.
Divorce Cake pairs well with Coconut Oil for intimate massage, or baking as breakup therapy, and always with Fleur to help get the party started!
About this brand
Madame Munchie
Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sungrown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are bringing artisanal quality from our farm to your table.
State License(s)
CCL18-0001480
CDPH-10002675
CDPH-10002675
CCL18-0001480
C11-0000110-LIC