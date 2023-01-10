Madame Munchie's Fleur... Seven hand filled pre-rolls, using sun grown flower from the finest farms in Mendocino, California.



Each pre-roll is hybrid, 3.5 g, for a total of 24.5 grams, with 22.95 % THC... With quality filters, each pre-roll is hand packed for a reliable, even burn every time.



This hybrid strain is reported to enhance enjoyment of entertainment and sex.



Our serving suggestion is EGO, Everyone Gets One (the best way to practice safe sharing) - so stock-up today!



Fleur pairs well with all Madame Munchie edible products to help get the party started!

