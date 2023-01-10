About this product
Madame Munchie's Fleur... Seven hand filled pre-rolls, using sun grown flower from the finest farms in Mendocino, California.
Each pre-roll is hybrid, 3.5 g, for a total of 24.5 grams, with 22.95 % THC... With quality filters, each pre-roll is hand packed for a reliable, even burn every time.
This hybrid strain is reported to enhance enjoyment of entertainment and sex.
Our serving suggestion is EGO, Everyone Gets One (the best way to practice safe sharing) - so stock-up today!
Fleur pairs well with all Madame Munchie edible products to help get the party started!
Each pre-roll is hybrid, 3.5 g, for a total of 24.5 grams, with 22.95 % THC... With quality filters, each pre-roll is hand packed for a reliable, even burn every time.
This hybrid strain is reported to enhance enjoyment of entertainment and sex.
Our serving suggestion is EGO, Everyone Gets One (the best way to practice safe sharing) - so stock-up today!
Fleur pairs well with all Madame Munchie edible products to help get the party started!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Madame Munchie
Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sungrown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are bringing artisanal quality from our farm to your table.
State License(s)
CCL18-0001480
CDPH-10002675
CDPH-10002675
CCL18-0001480
C11-0000110-LIC