We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Madrigal Creatives
Living More™
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more
8 products
Bath & Body
Aaah Soothing Bath Bomb
by Madrigal Creatives
5.0
(
4
)
Hemp CBD topicals
Relieve Plus! CBD Wellness Gel
by Madrigal Creatives
4.8
(
4
)
Bath & Body
Boost! CBD Body Spray
by Madrigal Creatives
5.0
(
3
)
Beauty
Shine! CBD-Infused Body Scrub
by Madrigal Creatives
5.0
(
3
)
Bath & Body
Soothe CBD Body Spray
by Madrigal Creatives
5.0
(
3
)
Bath & Body
Oooh Recovery CBD Bath Bomb
by Madrigal Creatives
5.0
(
3
)
Hemp CBD topicals
Relieve Plus! CBD Wellness Roll-On
by Madrigal Creatives
5.0
(
1
)
Beauty
Nourish CBD Infused Lip Serum
by Madrigal Creatives
Home
Brands
Madrigal Creatives
Catalog
Hemp-cbd