About this product
Revitalize and Revive with Boost! CBD Body Spray. Our innovative topical spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes, best-of-class organic essential oils and other beneficial ingredients known for their uplifting properties plus rapidly-absorbed Magnesium.
More than just an essential oil body spray, or just a Magnesium oil body spray, our fast-acting full-spectrum CBD body mist spray contains a powerful combination of pure ingredients that allow you to experience the ultimate in rejuvenation and overall well-being while hydrating and refreshing your skin.
More than just an essential oil body spray, or just a Magnesium oil body spray, our fast-acting full-spectrum CBD body mist spray contains a powerful combination of pure ingredients that allow you to experience the ultimate in rejuvenation and overall well-being while hydrating and refreshing your skin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Madrigal Creatives
Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.