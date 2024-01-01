  • The loading tool secures under the spring tensioned lid and is unobtrusive to fit in the pocket.
  • The "shovel" helps ground material to be collected & directed into the reservoir. Less Mess!
  • Down the shovel...
  • MAGDUG is made in the USA, requires no batteries, is highly durable, convenient & reliable for years
Logo for the brand MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!

Product image for Erez
Flower
Erez
by MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!
THC 20.27%
CBD 0%
Product image for Midnight
Flower
Midnight
by MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!
THC 10.26%
CBD 12.04%