Magic-Flight
Sweet Bee Laser Launch Box Kit
About this product
While bees are responsible for the sweet honey we put in our tea every morning, they also contribute a great deal to the many ecosystems with which they are connected. Bees aid in the pollination and generation of various plants, and plants provide food and oxygen which sustain life. This worldwide epidemic not only affects the bees themselves, but also the plants and animals that their pollination and honey production support. With this in mind, we encourage you to research the issue on your own and seek out ways in which you can help.
Our initial step is the Sweet Bee Laser Launch Box. When asked about the inspiration behind the Sweet Bee Laser Launch Box Design, the artisan simply stated, “I wanted to help perpetuate awareness of the global bee epidemic, as bees are an integral part of the circle of life. Plus, bees make honey... and I love honey.” Now you can help spread awareness as well, with our new Sweet Bee Laser Launch Box Kit.
Sweet Bee Laser Launch Box Kit includes:
- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Sweet Bee Laser-Etched Launch Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- Glass draw stem
- Cleaning brush
- Flight Guide
- Lifetime Functional Warranty
Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
