Lemon and lime go together like bike rides and sunshine. We doubled down on this classic duo with a perfect pairing of 150mg THC and 150mg CBD rolled into one for all the euphoria of THC and a healthy dose of sweet CBD. It’s a subtle and nuanced experience unlike any other, fit for a féte. Dress accordingly.
All natural ingredients, no glycerin, corn syrup, or artificial flavors.
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.