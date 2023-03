Papa's got a brand new bag. So if you’re up for the downstroke – and you’ve got the tolerance to match it – channel your inner James Brown with our 50mg ginger beer. By all means, crack open a bottle and march with the funky drummer, but remember...stretch before you jump back and kiss yourself.



Whether you’re up for a day on the river or down for a night on the town, our all-natural single strain live resin sodas, in a variety of strengths for different experience levels, provide a uniquely magical quenchalicious experience.

