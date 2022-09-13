About this product
Welcome to CBD+...this ain't your gas station hemp-based CBD product.
Made from CBD-dominant cannabis with a roughly 8:1 CBD:THC ratio, our Orange Cream CBD+ Magic Drops offer a fully-fledged CBD experience, with all the relaxation yet very little "stoniness", pairing just enough THC with the CBD to encourage the entourage effect and improve CBD uptake. Feel the relaxation drift over you...it's like sitting in a lounge chair in the sun!
With 15mg per cap and 25mg per teaspoon, this nano-emulsified, water-soluble tasty tincture will hit the mark for consumers across tolerance ranges.
Made from CBD-dominant cannabis with a roughly 8:1 CBD:THC ratio, our Orange Cream CBD+ Magic Drops offer a fully-fledged CBD experience, with all the relaxation yet very little "stoniness", pairing just enough THC with the CBD to encourage the entourage effect and improve CBD uptake. Feel the relaxation drift over you...it's like sitting in a lounge chair in the sun!
With 15mg per cap and 25mg per teaspoon, this nano-emulsified, water-soluble tasty tincture will hit the mark for consumers across tolerance ranges.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
State License(s)
030-1004593C880