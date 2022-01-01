About this product
Bright and citrusy, passionate and intense, you just found your soulmate. Passion Fruit Magic Drops have the power to transport, like a good love should. The Sativa extract boasts 100% single-strain live resin terpy goodness.
All natural ingredients, no glycerin, corn syrup, or alcohol. Pure, unadulterated delight.
