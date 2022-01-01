About this strain
A lip-smacking sugary strain from Exotic Genetix, Candy Apple Kush is a cross of Obsou33t’s Sour Apple and Exotic Genetix’s Triple OG. It has a beautiful lime green color profile and comes drenched in trichomes. It stacks for big yields and its terps stink like sour apples with a slight gassy tingle on the backend, awakening your senses and dropping you into a quality balanced buzz.
Candy Apple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Helps with
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
9% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Maine Cannabis Exchange
The Exchange is built on a core belief that our relationship with cannabis is changing. By questioning assumptions, being true to our community, providing the highest quality in products and services, and listening to our customers, we can create a new and exciting standard for the cannabis experience.