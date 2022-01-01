A lip-smacking sugary strain from Exotic Genetix, Candy Apple Kush is a cross of Obsou33t’s Sour Apple and Exotic Genetix’s Triple OG. It has a beautiful lime green color profile and comes drenched in trichomes. It stacks for big yields and its terps stink like sour apples with a slight gassy tingle on the backend, awakening your senses and dropping you into a quality balanced buzz.