Maiz Extracts offers Full Spectrum CBD treats for dogs! Your dog will love these tasty treats infused with CBD, and you’ll love the results.



Maiz Extracts CBD Cheese Wraps for Dogs is offered at 100 mg total cannabinoids per container. Each treat contains 4-5 mg CBD.



Dogs vary in size and will require different CBD dosages. To determine the best CBD dosage to give your pet, start with 1 treat and monitor their reaction. Increase the dosage if desired.



Dogs under 20 lbs - 1 treat per 12 hours

Dogs 20 - 45 lbs - 2 treats per 12 hours

Dogs 45 - 95 lbs - 3 treats per 12 hours

Dogs 95 lbs and over - 4 treats per 12 hours

Maiz Extracts operates out of Westerville, Ohio. Our products are hemp-derived and contain less than or equal to 0.3% THC.