About this product

MAMMOTH P™ is the first organically derived microbial inoculant that maximizes phosphorus and micronutrient cycling to maximize bud growth, increase yield and enhance plant health.



THE BENEFITS:

UNIVERSITY DEVELOPED

Developed by Growcentia’s founders at a leading US University using next generation technology. Extensively tested by Colorado growers and proven to increase growth by independent labs.



BENEFICIAL BACTERIA

Our beneficial bacteria act like micro bioreactors, continually producing enzymes that release nutrients. Reduces the need for a separate enzyme additive.



MORE PHOSPHORUS

Increased levels of phosphorus keep internodes shorter and focuses energy on bud production.



PROTECTS RHIZOSPHERE

Shields the plant rhizosphere by outcompeting potentially harmful pathogenic microbes.



FULLY COMPATIBLE

For use as a supplement to any fertilizer program.



SAFE FOR ALL MEDIA

Safe for use in soil, soilless, and hydroponic systems.



LAB TESTS:

MAMMOTH P™ was developed by Growcentia's founders at Colorado State University Using next-generation technology. Mammoth P has been tested extensively by Colorado growers and independent labs have proven that it increases growth. All production is done at our facility in Fort Collins Colorado to maintain the highest level of quality control. This beneficial bacterial formula works great in soil, coco, and hydroponic systems. Using MAMMOTH P™ in hydroponic systems is an excellent way to introduce the organic benefits of soil microbial nutrient cycling without sacrificing water quality. MAMMOTH P™ was engineered to supplement to any fertilizer program.