Mana Extracts

Mana Extracts products

195 products
Product image for White Tahoe Cookie Glue Diamonds 1g
Solvent
White Tahoe Cookie Glue Diamonds 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 90.23%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for Lavender Kush Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Lavender Kush Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.4%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Pinkalicious Batter 1g
Solvent
Pinkalicious Batter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookie Glue Live Resin 1g
Resin
Cookie Glue Live Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 86.95%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dogwalker Top Shelf
Flower
Dogwalker Top Shelf
by Mana Extracts
THC 28.73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lotus Wax 1g
Wax
Lotus Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 67%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lucid Gas Slippers Shatter 1g
Shatter
Lucid Gas Slippers Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 70.75%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG #18 Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
OG #18 Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 70.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Patch Kids Live Resin 1g
Resin
Sour Patch Kids Live Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 66.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for LA OG Shatter 1g
Shatter
LA OG Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ice Cream Man Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Ice Cream Man Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lime Sorbet Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Lime Sorbet Cartridge 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.66%
CBD 0.37%
Product image for Ultra Violet Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Ultra Violet Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bruised Fruit Shatter 1g
Shatter
Bruised Fruit Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 69.73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rhubarb Pie Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Rhubarb Pie Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 67.17%
CBD 0.19%
Product image for LeKron James Shatter 1g
Shatter
LeKron James Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.45%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lucid GMO Cured Resin 1g
Resin
Lucid GMO Cured Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Legendary Tartukan Shatter 1g
Shatter
Legendary Tartukan Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.37%
CBD 3.16%
Product image for Double Strawberry Pie Shatter 1g
Shatter
Double Strawberry Pie Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 73.34%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Lucid Clouds Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Lucid Clouds Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lucid Magic Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Lucid Magic Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 74.22%
CBD 0.21%
Product image for Purple Hindu Kush Wax 1g
Wax
Purple Hindu Kush Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.4%
CBD 0.24%
Product image for Lucid Papaya Pancakes Live Resin 1g
Resin
Lucid Papaya Pancakes Live Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 72.87%
CBD 0.23%
Product image for Cake Breath Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Cake Breath Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.5%
CBD 0%