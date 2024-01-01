We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Mana Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Smoking
Apparel
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
187 products
Solvent
White Tahoe Cookie Glue Diamonds 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 90.23%
CBD 0.04%
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
Lavender Kush Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.4%
CBD 0.18%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Pinkalicious Batter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Resin
Cookie Glue Live Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 86.95%
CBD 0%
Wax
Lotus Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 67%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lucid Gas Slippers Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 70.75%
CBD 0%
Wax
OG #18 Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 70.42%
CBD 0%
Resin
Sour Patch Kids Live Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 66.42%
CBD 0%
Shatter
LA OG Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Wax
Ice Cream Man Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Lime Sorbet Cartridge 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.66%
CBD 0.37%
Wax
Ultra Violet Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.5%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Bruised Fruit Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 69.73%
CBD 0%
Wax
Rhubarb Pie Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 67.17%
CBD 0.19%
Shatter
LeKron James Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.45%
CBD 0%
Resin
Lucid GMO Cured Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.69%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Legendary Tartukan Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.37%
CBD 3.16%
Shatter
Double Strawberry Pie Shatter 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 73.34%
CBD 0.18%
Wax
Lucid Clouds Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Lucid Magic Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 74.22%
CBD 0.21%
Wax
Purple Hindu Kush Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.4%
CBD 0.24%
Resin
Lucid Papaya Pancakes Live Resin 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 72.87%
CBD 0.23%
Wax
Cake Breath Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 68.5%
CBD 0%
Wax
Banana Chocolate Sugar Wax 1g
by Mana Extracts
THC 71.9%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
...
8
Home
Brands
Mana Extracts
Catalog
Concentrates