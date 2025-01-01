We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Marks Organix
Licensed & Certified Organic Maine Medical Caregivers
7
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
Concentrates
Apparel
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
33 products
Flower
Wedding Crasher
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem Sour
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
LSD
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blackwater OG
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Obama Kush
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Limeade
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Harlequin
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
NYC Diesel
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Girl Scout Glue
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dream
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Golden Goat
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Punch Farmer
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pre Soviet Afghani
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Banana Split
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Member Berry
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour OG Cheese
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
SFV OG
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wifi (White Fire OG)
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Hashplant
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Salmon River OG
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Thin Mint Cookies
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Hell's Diesel
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dream Haze
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Candy Jack
by Marks Organix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Marks Organix
Catalog
Cannabis