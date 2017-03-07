Marks Organix
Sour Candy
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Sour Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
44% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
