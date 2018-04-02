Loading…
by Marks Organix
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

Candy Jack effects

201 people told us about effects:
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm