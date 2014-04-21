Cinderella 99, also known as "C99," "Cindy," and "Cindy 99," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. Cinderella 99 is best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients use the effects of Cinderella 99 to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and stress.