Kali Mist is known to deliver clean headed high, and energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm