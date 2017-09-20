About this strain
Purple Hashplant is a hybrid cannabis strain that provides well-balanced head and body effects along with great flavor. These diligent plants are easy to grow and should be ready with their bouquet of perfumed flowers within 8 to 9 weeks. Buds will have a “purple” taste that their color hints at, full of dark fruit and berry notes. Purple Hashplant produces euphoric effects that are great for relaxing or clearing the mind.
Purple Hashplant effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
73% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
47% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm