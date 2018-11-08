About this product
100 for an 8th! Heir to the GSC throne is Sunset Sherbert. an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison. crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy like smell redolent of its GSC parent. stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.
About this strain
Sunset, also known as "Sunset OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.
Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm