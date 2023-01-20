Inspired by the lush herbal remedies of Jamaica and Bob Marley's reverence of nature, Marley Natural is proud to present its Hemp Seed Body Care line. Created with cold-pressed cannabis sativa oil—commonly known as hemp seed oil—and enhanced with Jamaican botanicals like lemongrass, cerasse and rosemary, this inaugural collection provides a moisturizing experience that’s nutrient-rich and holistic, never greasy or overly fragranced.



Infused with nature’s perfect moisturizer, our core body line will cover your daily skin care needs from head to toe. Crafted with care and an earth-reverent ethos, our all-natural, cannabis sativa-based line is always paraben, sulfate, and cruelty free. And, no, it won’t get you high.