About this product
Inspired by the lush herbal remedies of Jamaica and Bob Marley's reverence of nature, Marley Natural is proud to present its Hemp Seed Body Care line. Created with cold-pressed cannabis sativa oil—commonly known as hemp seed oil—and enhanced with Jamaican botanicals like lemongrass, cerasse and rosemary, this inaugural collection provides a moisturizing experience that’s nutrient-rich and holistic, never greasy or overly fragranced.
Infused with nature’s perfect moisturizer, our core body line will cover your daily skin care needs from head to toe. Crafted with care and an earth-reverent ethos, our all-natural, cannabis sativa-based line is always paraben, sulfate, and cruelty free. And, no, it won’t get you high.
Infused with nature’s perfect moisturizer, our core body line will cover your daily skin care needs from head to toe. Crafted with care and an earth-reverent ethos, our all-natural, cannabis sativa-based line is always paraben, sulfate, and cruelty free. And, no, it won’t get you high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Marley Natural
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002595
C11-100000266-LIC
C11-0000266-LIC