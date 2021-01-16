Marley Black, Indica: Fatso
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Fatso: Cultivated by Mendocino Grasslands
THC: 36.63% CNBDS: 42.01%
Indica strain, GMO Cookies x Legend OG
Covered in trichomes with gassy aroma and flavor. Dominant terpenes are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene.
Our distinctive Marley Black flower is suggested for connoisseurs seeking a more physical, full-body experience. The high potency creates a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.
The Marley Natural Core Line is carefully cultivated by independent growers dedicated to environmental responsibility and mastered cultivation practices. Flowers are hand-selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste, ideal structure, and optimum efficacy. Strains range from tried-and-true favorites to unique variations that embody the Marley Natural ethos.
Fatso effects
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
