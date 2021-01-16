About this product

Fatso: Cultivated by Mendocino Grasslands

THC: 36.63% CNBDS: 42.01%

Indica strain, GMO Cookies x Legend OG



Covered in trichomes with gassy aroma and flavor. Dominant terpenes are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene.



Our distinctive Marley Black flower is suggested for connoisseurs seeking a more physical, full-body experience. The high potency creates a very effective Indica high with just the right balance of sedative effects. Our premium Indica is the perfect complement for physical relaxation and overall sensory decompression.



The Marley Natural Core Line is carefully cultivated by independent growers dedicated to environmental responsibility and mastered cultivation practices. Flowers are hand-selected for enticing aroma, appealing taste, ideal structure, and optimum efficacy. Strains range from tried-and-true favorites to unique variations that embody the Marley Natural ethos.