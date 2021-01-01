Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Blue Mountain Coffee Chocolate

Buy Here

About this product

Blue Mountain Coffee chocolate showcases the legendary smoothness and balance of Jamaican coffee. The highly sought after Marley Coffee beans are grown in unique soils high in the mountains above Kingston. Together with chocolate the harmony of flavors will lift you into the island canopy.
Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), ground coffee, cocoa butter, cannabis extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!