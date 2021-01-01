Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Jamaican Spice Chocolate

Buy Here

About this product

Jamaican Spice chocolate celebrates the vibrancy of island life with fiery, full-bodied flavor. Scotch bonnet pepper gives our signature spice blend an unmistakable Caribbean kick.
Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), cocoa butter, ground ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, scotch bonnet pepper, cannabis extract, smoked paprika, allspice, nutmeg.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!