Marley Natural
About this product
Jamaican Spice chocolate celebrates the vibrancy of island life with fiery, full-bodied flavor. Scotch bonnet pepper gives our signature spice blend an unmistakable Caribbean kick.
Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), cocoa butter, ground ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, scotch bonnet pepper, cannabis extract, smoked paprika, allspice, nutmeg.
Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), cocoa butter, ground ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, scotch bonnet pepper, cannabis extract, smoked paprika, allspice, nutmeg.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!