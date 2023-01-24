About this product
This quality-crafted piece is ideal for daily smoking and compact enough to accompany you anywhere. Made from hand-blown glass, our Taster is offset by a black walnut wood base and finished with natural carnauba wax. Its seamlessly designed form creates a smooth smoking experience, while detachable parts allow for easy upkeep. Elegant, efficient, and highly portable, our Taster is an essential companion piece for your versatile lifestyle.
The Small Taster is 3" L x 0.5" W
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
CDPH-10002595
C11-100000266-LIC
C11-0000266-LIC