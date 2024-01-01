We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Marley's Medicinals
Keep your Dog Strong, Healthy, and Mobile!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Pets
THC for dogs & cats
6 products
Pet Tinctures
Bacon Flavored CBD Tincture (900mg - Large Dogs)
by Marley's Medicinals
Pet Tinctures
Bacon Flavored CBD Tincture (600mg - Medium Dogs)
by Marley's Medicinals
Pet Treats
Real Bacon CBD Dog Treats 300mg (Small Dogs)
by Marley's Medicinals
Pet Accessories
LUMPS & BUMPS - Topical CBD Salve for Pets (1000mg)
by Marley's Medicinals
Pet Tinctures
Bacon Flavored CBD Tincture (300mg - Small Dogs)
by Marley's Medicinals
Pet Treats
Real Bacon CBD Dog Treats 750mg (Medium-Large Dogs)
by Marley's Medicinals
