Logo for the brand Mary Mechanix

Mary Mechanix

Pure. Exceptional. Cannabis.
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisDabbing

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

4 products
Product image for Blue Haze
Flower
Blue Haze
by Mary Mechanix
THC 12.71%
CBD 0%
Product image for Trainwreck
Flower
Trainwreck
by Mary Mechanix
THC 13.62%
CBD 0%
Product image for Hybrid Infused House Blend Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Hybrid Infused House Blend Pre-Roll 1g
by Mary Mechanix
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for MM Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
MM Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Mary Mechanix
THC 0%
CBD 0%