About this strain
Blue Haze is a hybrid marijuana strain and the daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze. This slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. Blue Haze has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.
Blue Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!