Mary’s Tails Hemp Extract Capsules with 25mg of naturally occurring CBD is a great addition to your pet’s CBD routine to help keep your pet calm and relaxed, support a normal response to inflammation, ease occasional discomfort and maintain a healthy joint function. Delivering potent and consistent organically grown full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD, the Mary’s Tails Hemp Extract Capsules are a perfect delivery method for your pet that needs a higher daily amount of CBD.