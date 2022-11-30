Our patented Transdermal Gel Pen for pets provides fast-acting delivery of CBD to help with occasional discomfort. The formula is designed for unique transdermal delivery of organically grown full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD. The CBD-infused gel is absorbed into the bloodstream once applied to the inner ﬂap of your pet’s ear. The easy-to-use, no-mess applicator makes for a great addition to your pet’s daily CBD routine.