Maryhill Sunshine

Maryhill Sunshine products

19 products
Product image for Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 26.03%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer Live Resin 1g
Resin
9 Pound Hammer Live Resin 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 56.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Live Resin 1g
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 74.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Columbian Gold 1972 BHO 1g
Solvent
Columbian Gold 1972 BHO 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jillybean Live Resin 1g
Resin
Jillybean Live Resin 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 70.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel BHO 1g
Solvent
Sour Diesel BHO 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 83%
CBD 0%
Product image for Vortex BHO 1g
Solvent
Vortex BHO 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 79%
CBD 0%
Product image for Marmalade Live Resin 1g
Resin
Marmalade Live Resin 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 80.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Agent Orange Live Resin 1g
Resin
Agent Orange Live Resin 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kandy Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Kandy Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 22.98%
CBD 0%
Product image for Hustle Kush #1
Flower
Hustle Kush #1
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 25.3%
CBD 14.14%
Product image for Cookie Puss Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cookie Puss Pre-Roll 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 21.26%
CBD 0%
Product image for Go Time Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Go Time Pre-Roll 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 19.23%
CBD 0%
Product image for Hustle Kush #6
Flower
Hustle Kush #6
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 17.43%
CBD 9.84%
Product image for Candyland x RX Live Resin 1g
Resin
Candyland x RX Live Resin 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 0.67%
CBD 0%
Product image for Agent Orange Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Agent Orange Pre-Roll 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 15.44%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kandy Kush Live Resin 1g
Resin
Kandy Kush Live Resin 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 78.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Hustle Kush #11
Flower
Hustle Kush #11
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 15.14%
CBD 9.3%
Product image for Columbian Gold Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Columbian Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Maryhill Sunshine
THC 24.69%
CBD 0%