Marmalade Live Resin 1g

by Maryhill Sunshine
HybridTHC 16%CBD
About this strain

Originally bred for its medicinal effects, Marmalade by Solstice is a hybrid cross of Blueberry Cheesecake and Sour Tsunami. This strain offers sweet notes reminiscent of wildflower honey and fresh berries. Its effects are similar to DJ Short’s Blueberry, expressing analgesic qualities alongside a heady, depression-zapping euphoria that can help you shrug off stress. Snap off this 1:1 CBD-rich cross to enjoy an intricate terpene profile coupled with relaxing physical effects. 

Marmalade effects

21 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
